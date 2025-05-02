China Looks for Fentanyl Angle to Spark Tariff Negotiations

With its economy already feeling the trade war with the US, China is preparing its people to dig in for a long battle. At the same time, officials are looking into whether fentanyl might serve as a conversation starter for the two countries, the Wall Street Journal reports. Chinese companies produce chemicals used to make fentanyl, which displeases the Trump administration, and the government security czar is starting by asking what the US wants China to do about it. The idea is that discussion might then widen. "Fentanyl can be the icebreaker for the two countries to start with a more positive tone," said Yun Sun of the Stimson Center, a Washington think tank.

China had resisted being blamed for fentanyl reaching the US, per the AP, issuing a report in March listing the steps it's taken against the production of the opioid's precursors. The tension between the nations has not eased: Trump on Friday officially closed a loophole allowing US shoppers to buy items from China without paying tariffs, per the New York Times. Still, the Commerce Ministry said Friday that it's considering starting negotiations, though it said it would appreciate it if the Trump administration would "show sincerity" about wanting a deal. Until now, the ministry had set a reduction on tariffs imposed by the US as a precondition for talks.

The chemicals at issue are sold over the internet, then move from China to places including Mexico where criminal groups make fentanyl and get it into the US. Xi Jinping's government is considering dispatching Wang Xiaohong, the security boss, to the US to discuss stopping that flow with Trump officials, per the Journal. (More tariffs stories.)