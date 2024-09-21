Cards Against Humanity Files $15M Suit Against SpaceX

Cards Against Humanity is known for its politically incorrect playing cards, but the company is now itself offended about something not related to gameplay. NBC News reports that CAH filed a lawsuit this week against Elon Musk's SpaceX, claiming that the spacecraft maker has been trespassing (and mucking up) an unoccupied piece of land that Cards Against Humanity owns near Brownsville, Texas, which also happens to be near SpaceX's Starbase complex. The complaint filed Thursday in Texas' Cameron County alleges that SpaceX has been using the property as a prep area of sorts, clearing vegetation and laying down gravel so that workers can park there, keeping construction gear there, and running generators, per the Washington Post .

"In short, SpaceX has treated the Property as its own for at least six (6) months without regard for [CAH's] property rights nor the safety of anyone entering what has become a worksite that's presumably governed by OSHA safety requirements," notes the complaint, which features before-and-after pics of the land. Cards Against Humanity is based in Chicago, but it scooped up that "pristine" parcel of land near the US-Mexico border in 2017 as a stunt to stifle then-President Trump from erecting part of his controversial border wall there; no portion of the wall was ever put up there.

Cards Against Humanity says that when it griped about the trespassing and accompanying damage to SpaceX, the latter company offered to buy the land from CAH for "less than half" of its value and gave CAH just 12 hours to agree to the deal. Cards Against Humanity turned the offer down, though it mentioned it would consider it if Elon Musk handed over his X social media platform to them. The suit, first reported on Friday as part of a wider investigation by Reuters, is seeking $15 million in damages, some of which would be earmarked to take care of the vegetation destruction. (More Cards Against Humanity stories.)