With Fluoride Ban in Place, Utah Dentists Brace for Trouble

With Utah's first-in-the-nation ban on fluoride in public drinking water having taken effect on Wednesday, dentists who treat children and low-income patients say they're bracing for an increase in tooth decay among the state's most vulnerable. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed the law against the recommendation of many dentists and health experts who warn removing fluoride will harm tooth development, especially in young patients without regular access to dental care. The bill's sponsor, GOP Rep. Stephanie Gricius, said she doesn't dispute that fluoride can have benefits, but thinks people shouldn't be given it by the government without their informed consent, per the AP.