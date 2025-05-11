Newly Freed Tufts Student 'Grateful' to Be Back in Boston

A Tufts University student from Turkey returned to Boston on Saturday, one day after being released from a Louisiana immigration detention center where she was held for over six weeks. Upon arrival at Logan Airport, Rumeysa Ozturk told reporters she was excited to get back to her studies during what has been a "very difficult" period. "In the last 45 days, I lost both my freedom and also my education during a crucial time for my doctoral studies," said Ozturk. "But I am so grateful for all the support, kindness, and care." ' (Her arrest in March on a city street made national headlines.)

A federal judge ordered Ozturk's release Friday pending a final decision on her claim that she was illegally detained following an op-ed she co-wrote last year criticizing her university's response to Israel and the war in Gaza. Ozturk said she will continue her case in the courts, adding, "I have faith in the American system of justice." She was joined by her lawyers and two of Massachusetts' Democratic members of Congress, Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

"Today is a tremendous day as we welcome you back, Rumeysa," Markey said. "You have made millions and millions of people across our country so proud of the way you have fought." Previously, a State Department memo said Ozturk's visa was revoked following an assessment that her actions "'may undermine US foreign policy by creating a hostile environment for Jewish students and indicating support for a designated terrorist organization," a reference to Hamas.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in March, without providing evidence, that investigations found that Ozturk engaged in activities in support of Hamas, which the US has designated as a terrorist group. On Friday, US District Judge William Sessions ruled that she was to be released on her own recognizance with no travel restrictions. She was not a danger to the community or a flight risk, he said, adding that he might amend the release order to consider any conditions suggested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.