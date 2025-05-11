You're Not Imagining a New(ish) Accessory on Baseball Fields

Andrew McCutchen hasn't had the conversation with his 7-year-old son, Steel, yet, but the Pittsburgh Pirates star knows it's probably coming at some point. Steel, who plays in a youth baseball league, will likely come home at one point and ask his five-time All-Star dad if he can have whatever hot item his teammates might be rocking. One thing Steel will likely hit his father up for: a sliding mitt, a padded glove to protect a player's hand should it get stepped on while diving headfirst for a base. The special gloves, which look a bit like oven mitts, are becoming just as ubiquitous in the Little Leagues as they are in the major leagues, per the AP.