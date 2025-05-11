You're Not Imagining a New(ish) Accessory on Baseball Fields

From Little League to the majors, more players are sporting 'sliding mitts' to protect their hands
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 11, 2025 12:55 PM CDT
A youth player waits for his game to get underway, with his Savannah Bananas sliding mitt in his back pocket on April 27, 2025, in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.   (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Andrew McCutchen hasn't had the conversation with his 7-year-old son, Steel, yet, but the Pittsburgh Pirates star knows it's probably coming at some point. Steel, who plays in a youth baseball league, will likely come home at one point and ask his five-time All-Star dad if he can have whatever hot item his teammates might be rocking. One thing Steel will likely hit his father up for: a sliding mitt, a padded glove to protect a player's hand should it get stepped on while diving headfirst for a base. The special gloves, which look a bit like oven mitts, are becoming just as ubiquitous in the Little Leagues as they are in the major leagues, per the AP.

  • Origin: Former major leaguer Scott Podsednik, with 309 career stolen bases, is credited with "inventing" the sliding mitt during the late stages of his 11-year career. Tired of having his hand stepped on, Podsednik worked with a hand therapist. The initial mitts were relatively simple. A 2009 picture of Podsednik sliding into second base shows his left hand covered in what looks like a padded modified batting glove, all wrapped in black to match the trim on his Chicago White Sox uniform.
  • Updates: Things have gotten considerably more elaborate. Google "sliding mitt designs" now, and you'll find themes including the American flag, an ice cream cone, aliens, and a poop emoji (yes, really). Back in the day, "we had our baseball uniform and our glove [and] everyone looked the same," says Scott McMillen, founder of the Goat'd baseball accessory firm. "Now, everyone wants to express themselves."
  • Cost: Self-expression doesn't exactly come cheap—an entry-level sliding mitt can go for $40, and Goat'd and other versions fetch double that. That hasn't stopped sales from being brisk, with McMillen pointing out it's not merely a luxury item. "We don't play football with 1940s safety equipment," he says. But "with a sliding mitt, it's also like, 'Hey, this is fun.'"
  • Not everyone's a fan: Josh Plassmeyer, longtime executive commissioner of Pennsylvania's Monroeville Baseball and Softball Association, doesn't allow sliding mitts on his son Grant's 10-and-under team, calling them a "distraction"—players would fiddle with them so much at first base, they'd miss signs from the third-base coach.
