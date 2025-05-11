Reporter Unravels Why His Cancer Drug Costs So Much

David Armstrong has been writing about sky-high health care costs and the tactics of Big Pharma for years. His latest story in ProPublica has a far more personal angle: After being diagnosed with cancer—multiple myeloma—in 2023, he started taking a drug called Revlimid made by Celgene. The great thing is that it works. The major downside is that it cost $1,000 for each daily pill, out of reach for many patients. "When I started taking the drug, I'd look at the smooth, cylindrical capsule in my hand and consider the fact I was about to swallow something that costs about the same as a new iPhone," writes Armstrong. Why so much? That's what Armstrong wondered, too. Some key points of his investigation: