Reporter Unravels Why His Cancer Drug Costs So Much

David Armstrong has been writing about sky-high health care costs and the tactics of Big Pharma for years. His latest story in ProPublica has a far more personal angle: After being diagnosed with cancer—multiple myeloma—in 2023, he started taking a drug called Revlimid made by Celgene. The great thing is that it works. The major downside is that it cost $1,000 for each daily pill, out of reach for many patients. "When I started taking the drug, I'd look at the smooth, cylindrical capsule in my hand and consider the fact I was about to swallow something that costs about the same as a new iPhone," writes Armstrong. Why so much? That's what Armstrong wondered, too. Some key points of his investigation:
- The first thing to know about Revlimid may be a surprise: It's a derivative of thalidomide, the 1950s drug infamous for causing birth defects. But it's been repurposed to fight multiple myeloma, and the story explains the mechanics, which involves blocking the growth of new blood vessels.
- The second thing to know is that it costs only 25 cents to manufacture a single pill, which Armstrong discovered in a deposition marked "highly confidential."
- So how do you get from spending 25 cents to make a pill to charging $1,000? Think legal loopholes, FDA red tape, and plenty of doctor schmoozing to mute critics, all of which Armstrong details. In particular, the company's legal battles have delayed the entry of generic competitors. "Those tactics, detailed in reams of court filings, allowed Celgene to treat Revlimid like a piggy bank, tapping it whenever it wanted," writes Armstrong." In fact, the company has hiked the price 26 times since its 2005 launch. The cost increases have only continued since Celgene was bought by Bristol Myers Squibb for $74 billion in 2019.
