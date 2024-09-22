Beetlejuice, Transformers Top a Slow Weekend

Joker: Folie à Deux could give theaters a draw soon
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 22, 2024 2:15 PM CDT
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Justin Theroux, left, and Winona Ryder in a scene from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."   (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

It's a three-peat for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The Tim Burton legacy sequel to his 1988 horror comedy topped the North American box office charts for the third straight weekend with $26 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. It edged out the animated new release Transformers One, which brought in $25 million, the AP reports. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has earned more than $226 million domestically in its three weeks after a monster opening of $110 million—the third best of the year—and a second weekend of $51.6 million.

On the whole, the box office was in a quiet phase that could break when Joker: Folie à Deux debuts on Oct. 4. The year's second-highest grosser Deadpool & Wolverine remained in the top 5 in its ninth weekend with another $3.9 million and a domestic total of $627 million. Only Inside Out 2 has earned more. The Substance, which made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival, brought in $3.1 million on limited screens in its first weekend for the sixth spot. Am I Racist? stayed in the top 10 after a fourth-place finish last week, earning $2.9 million for seventh place and a two-week total of $9 million.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

  1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, $26 million.
  2. Transformers One, $25 million.
  3. Speak No Evil, $5.9 million.
  4. Never Let Go, $4.5 million.
  5. Deadpool & Wolverine, $3.9 million.
  6. The Substance, $3.1 million.
  7. Am I Racist?, $2.5 million.
  8. Reagan, $1.7 million.
  9. Jung Kook: I Am Still, $1.4 million.
  10. Alien Romulus, $1.3 million.
