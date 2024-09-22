Beetlejuice , Transformers Top a Slow Weekend

It's a three-peat for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The Tim Burton legacy sequel to his 1988 horror comedy topped the North American box office charts for the third straight weekend with $26 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. It edged out the animated new release Transformers One, which brought in $25 million, the AP reports. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has earned more than $226 million domestically in its three weeks after a monster opening of $110 million—the third best of the year—and a second weekend of $51.6 million.

On the whole, the box office was in a quiet phase that could break when Joker: Folie à Deux debuts on Oct. 4. The year's second-highest grosser Deadpool & Wolverine remained in the top 5 in its ninth weekend with another $3.9 million and a domestic total of $627 million. Only Inside Out 2 has earned more. The Substance, which made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival, brought in $3.1 million on limited screens in its first weekend for the sixth spot. Am I Racist? stayed in the top 10 after a fourth-place finish last week, earning $2.9 million for seventh place and a two-week total of $9 million.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.