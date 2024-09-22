West Accused of Turning S. Korea Into Adoption Mill

Western governments eagerly approved and even pushed for the adoption of South Korean children for decades, despite evidence that adoption agencies were aggressively competing for kids, pressuring mothers, and bribing hospitals, an investigation led by the Associated Press has found. Now adults, many of those children have since discovered that their adoption paperwork was untrue. Their quest for accountability has spread far beyond Korea's borders to the Western countries that claimed them, and is upending international adoption.

The AP, in collaboration with PBS' Frontline, spoke with more than 80 adoptees in the US, Australia, and Europe and examined thousands of pages of documents to reveal evidence of kidnapped or missing children ending up abroad, fabricated names, babies switched with one another, and parents told their newborns were gravely sick or dead, only to discover decades later they'd been sent to new parents overseas.