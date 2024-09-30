Odd Bonus of Travel: It May Slow Aging

An unexpected perk of travel? It may also involve a side trip to the fountain of youth. That's what a new theoretical study out of Australia's Edith Cowan University published in the Journal of Travel Research suggests. Per the Washington Post, the study sought to see what effects traveling for fun may have in disrupting entropy, the process of decline. Many aspects of leisurely travel—socializing, engaging with nature, mental stimulation, walking, and eating well—are associated with longevity and recommended by health experts. "Tourism isn't just about leisure and recreation," lead author Fangli Hu tells the Post. "It also plays an important role in individual health and public health."