10 Cities With the Quickest Commutes

Milwaukee and Columbus are among the top finishers in Wall Street Journal analysis
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 30, 2024 3:00 AM CDT
A view of downtown Columbus, Ohio, and the Scioto Mile looking north into the city.   (Getty / Sean Reid)

Getting to work can feel like a job in itself. The Wall Street Journal takes a look at the cities that have the best car commutes, and it turns out that Milwaukee has the lowest average time traveled to work. But when other metrics are factored in, such as average speed and traffic congestion, the city with the highest overall score is Columbus, Ohio. Highlights of the analysis, which notes that Americans spend 27 minutes getting to work on average:

  1. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 21.7 minutes of average one-way commute time
  2. Columbus, Ohio, 22.0 minutes (tie)
  3. Memphis, Tennessee, 22.0 minutes (tie)
  4. Fresno, California, 22.9 minutes
  5. Detroit, Michigan, 23.9 minutes
  6. Tucson, Arizona, 24.0 minutes
  7. Jacksonville, Florida, 24.0 minutes
  8. San Diego, California, 24.2 minutes
  9. El Paso, Texas, 24.4 minutes
  10. Las Vegas, Nevada, 25.6 minutes
The top five cities, in order, when average speed in miles per hour is included, are: Columbus, Las Vegas, Memphis, Fresno, and El Paso. Read the full story. (See America's 10 most relaxed cities.)

