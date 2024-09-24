Trump Pushes New 'Protector' Theme to Women

With polls suggesting a widening gulf between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on female voters, the former president is sounding a new theme to win them back: "I am your protector." The Hill reports that the former president posted a lengthy Truth Social post to that effect over the weekend, then amplified the theme in person at a rally Monday in Pennsylvania.

"Sadly, women are poorer than they were four years ago, are less healthy than they were four years ago, are less safe on the streets than they were four years ago, are paying much higher prices for groceries and everything else than they were four years ago," Trump said. "I will fix all of that," he promised. "Because I am your protector. I want to be your protector. As president, I have to be your protector."