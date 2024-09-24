President Biden delivered his final address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, and while he addressed international conflicts, he also spoke of his decision to withdraw from the 2024 race. Details from outlets including CNN, the New York Times, the AP, and the Guardian.

"Some things are more important than staying in power," Biden told his fellow world leaders. "As much as I love the job, I love my country more. I decided, after 50 years of public service, it's time for a new generation of leadership to take my nation forward."