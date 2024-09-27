In Germany, Tesla Bosses Visit Homes of Workers Out Sick

Germany's most powerful union is clashing with Tesla over the automaker's decision to send bosses to check up on workers who reported being sick. In recent weeks, managers have visited the homes of around two dozen workers on sick leave from Tesla's gigafactory around 10 miles east of Berlin, the Guardian reports. The IG Metall union, which represents a growing proportion of the factory's 12,000 workers, blames stress and a "culture of fear" for high rates of sick leave at the factory, where it's common for more than 15% of workers to be off sick, reports the Times of London. The union has protested conditions at the factory, including what it says are unreasonably long hours and violations of safety rules.
- "Employees from almost all areas of the factory have reported an extremely high workload," says regional union director Dirk Schulze, per the Guardian. "When there are staff shortages, the ill workers are put under pressure and those who remain healthy are overburdened with additional work. "If the factory's overseers really want to reduce the level of sickness, they should break this vicious circle."
- Andre Theirig, the plant's manufacturing director, says the home visits are not unusual in the industry and the company wants to "appeal to the employees' work ethic." He says around 200 workers are still being paid but haven't come in at all this year. Theirig says they "submit a new sick note from the doctor at least every six weeks."
- Theirig says that among temporary workers, the rate of absence through illness is higher on Fridays and late shifts, though working conditions on those shifts are the same, suggesting "the German social system is being exploited to some extent."
(In July, Theirig complained that workers had walked off with 65,000 coffee mugs
in the two years since the factory opened.)