In Germany, Tesla Bosses Visit Homes of Workers Out Sick

Germany's most powerful union is clashing with Tesla over the automaker's decision to send bosses to check up on workers who reported being sick. In recent weeks, managers have visited the homes of around two dozen workers on sick leave from Tesla's gigafactory around 10 miles east of Berlin, the Guardian reports. The IG Metall union, which represents a growing proportion of the factory's 12,000 workers, blames stress and a "culture of fear" for high rates of sick leave at the factory, where it's common for more than 15% of workers to be off sick, reports the Times of London. The union has protested conditions at the factory, including what it says are unreasonably long hours and violations of safety rules.