Wendy's Pokes Fun of Mickey D's With $1 Frosty Deal

Since 2020 , the McBroken.com website has filled in McDonald's customers on what locations temporarily are unable to serve ice cream, due to apparently broken ice cream machines. Now, Wendy's is trying to capitalize on that, promoting its own famous frozen treat for $1 through Monday, reports Delish . "Using data from McBroken.com, Wendy's saw that dessert fans are faced with ice cream machine outages all too often and knew just what the fix was—a Frosty!" the restaurant chain says in a release. "Wendy's knows that when fans are craving a sweet treat, they deserve to have a reliable and delicious option."

The McBroken site—which creator Rashiq Zahid has said is based on online orders for ice cream sundaes and whether or not they can be placed at individual locations—notes that as of Friday morning, around 15% of McDonald's ice cream machines don't seem to be working. Wendy's collaborated with McBroken, even adding its logo to the top of that site showing its $1 deal, for small Frostys only, and calling it the "Frosty Fix." Business Insider notes it's not the first time Wendy's has gone after Mickey D's: In 2018, the former poked fun of the latter over its frozen hamburger patties in a TV campaign that ran national. "The iceberg that sank the Titanic was frozen, too," snarked one Wendy's ad that ran during the Super Bowl. (More Wendy's stories.)