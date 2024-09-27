Supreme Court Turns Back Kennedy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s extended battle to win a place on New York's ballot this fall, despite the fact that he's no longer a presidential candidate, ended at the US Supreme Court on Friday. The justices declined, in a one-sentence order, to consider Kennedy's request that the court block New York decisions keeping him off the ballot, NPR reports. Two New York courts had found the independent candidate, who now supports Donald Trump, used an invalid address on the nominating petition. The Supreme Court did not note any dissents, per NBC News. Kennedy has been engaged in seemingly contradictory efforts concerning his possible appearances on November ballots, tying up election authorities. Kennedy still wants votes in noncompetitive states, such as heavily Democratic New York, per USA Today. The hodgepodge includes: