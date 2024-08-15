RFK Jr. Tries to Ask Harris for a Cabinet Job, Gets Snubbed

After President Biden dropped out of the White House race last month, the 2024 election became a "two-man race" between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump, according to the former. The independent candidate now appears to be taking Vice President Kamala Harris' candidacy more seriously. The Washington Post reports that according to Kennedy campaign officials, he sought to meet with Harris last week to discuss the possibility of a Cabinet job if he supports her campaign and she becomes president. Kennedy met with Trump last month but Kennedy's campaign denied that he discussed endorsing Trump in return for a role in government, saying the meeting was about "national unity."

Sources tell the Post and CBS News that Harris and her team have shown no interest in Kennedy's proposal and no meeting has been arranged. "No one has any intention of negotiating with a MAGA-funded fringe candidate who has sought out a job with Donald Trump in exchange for an endorsement," says Democratic National Committee adviser Lis Smith, referring to Kennedy's support from Timothy Mellon, who has also donated heavily to Trump. "We've reached out repeatedly through the highest level intermediaries," Kennedy told the New York Times on Wednesday night. "We've been told that they have no interest in talking with me."

Kennedy told the Post Wednesday that he hopes the Harris campaign will reconsider. "I think it is a strategic mistake for them. That's my perspective," he said. "I think they ought to be looking at every opportunity. I think it is going to be a very close race." The Times reports that Kennedy "has appeared to consider potential off ramps" as he drops in the polls and struggles to raise funds. On Monday, a judge ruled that he had falsely claimed residency in New York, a decision that will remove Kennedy from state ballots in November. (More Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stories.)