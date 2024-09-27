Trump Is Selling $100K Watches

The man who brought you Trump Steaks, Trump Vodka, Trump NFTs, and Trump Sneakers is now hawking Trump Watches. Former President Trump took to social media Thursday to promote a series of watches, one of which is available for $100,000. Dotted with 122 diamonds, the Trump Victory Tourbillon watch is said to feature "classic sophistication combined with President Trump's symbol of success: Gold," per the New Republic . There is also a collection of so-called "Fight Fight Fight" watches. These include 1,000 onyx gold tone watches, priced at $799 each, and "limited" numbers of watches in a silver-gold or red-silver tone, each priced at $499.

All watches have a caseback featuring the name TRUMP. "Wear it proudly on your wrist and everyone will know exactly what it's for, who it's for, who it represents," Trump says in a video on GetTrumpWatches.com. "It's really going to be something special," he adds, touting the watch as "a great Christmas gift." A disclaimer on the website notes it is "not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign." The company behind the watches, TheBestWatchesOnEarth LLC, simply licensed the Trump name.

The disclaimer also points out that "the images shown are for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product" and that "all sales are final" and no refunds will be issued. Trump is also promoting silver Trump Coins at "more than a 210% markup" based on the current price of silver, per the New Republic. The troy ounce medallions, the result of another licensing deal, feature Trump's face on one side and his signature on the other. Trump has also recently promoted $399 gold sneakers, $99 cologne, and $59.99 Bibles. CNN notes his licensing deal with NFT INT, LLC, earned him $7.2 million last year. (More Donald Trump stories.)