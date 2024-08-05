'Bobby Lives in Los Angeles,' Kennedy Cousin Tells Court

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fought to be on New York's ballot Monday as a trial began over whether he falsely claimed to live in the state—with a cousin of his among those testifying against him. The lawsuit alleges that Kennedy's nominating petition listed a residence in New York City's northern suburbs while he actually has lived in Los Angeles since 2014, when he married actress Cheryl Hines. Kennedy occasionally jotted down notes and conferred with his lawyers in the Albany courtroom, as a cousin said he believed that the candidate lives in California and two old friends disputed that they'd previously been his landlords in New York's Westchester County.

The suit seeks to invalidate Kennedy's New York nominating petition. The case on behalf of several New York voters was brought by Clear Choice PAC, a super PAC led by supporters of President Biden. Under state election law, a judge will decide the case without a jury. Kennedy's campaign has said he has enough signatures to qualify in 42 states. His ballot drive has faced challenges in states including North Carolina and New Jersey. Stephen Smith Jr., one of Kennedy's cousins, testified remotely that he grew up with Kennedy and once had dinner in a California home the candidate shares with Hines. "From everything I know, Bobby lives in Los Angeles," Smith said.

Earlier, longtime friend David Michaelis testified that Kennedy was never his house tenant. Kennedy's New York ballot petition lists his residence as a home that another friend owns in Katonah, Westchester County, where Kennedy has said he moved after leaving Michaelis' home. But the lawsuit claims the candidate "has no meaningful or continuous connections to the property." He doesn't have a written lease, and neighbors haven't seen him around, says the lawsuit. "Moreover, the evidence will show that Kennedy's wife and children live in California, along with his three dogs, two ravens, an emu and his personal belongings," the suit adds. Kennedy's lawyers maintain that the 70-year-old candidate—who led a New York-based environmental group for decades and whose father was a New York senator—has lived in the state since he was 10.