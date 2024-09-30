Son Hikes 11 Miles in NC to Check on Parents

One story out of Western North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene illustrates the problem of family members trying to check on loved ones. Sam Perkins tells CNN that he hiked 11 miles to his parents' home in the mountains on Saturday because he hadn't heard from them 48 hours after the storm rolled through. "Little did I know that up there, Helene has demolished roads, homes, and utility networks," says Perkins. "This area is completely cut off from resources in every direction." His parents are in their 70s and live about an hour from devasted Asheville—and it turns out they were OK, just cut off from communication.