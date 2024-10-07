Two Americans Win Nobel for Medicine

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun honored for their discovery of microRNA
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 7, 2024 5:28 AM CDT
Gary Ruvkun, American molecular biologist and 2024 Nobel Prize winner in physiology or medicine, speaks with a reporter on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at his home in Newton, Mass.   (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Nobel Prize in medicine was awarded Monday to Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, a fundamental principle governing how gene activity is regulated. The Nobel Assembly said their discovery is "proving to be fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function," per the AP.

  • Per the committee: "The information stored within our chromosomes can be likened to an instruction manual for all cells in our body. Every cell contains the same chromosomes, so every cell contains exactly the same set of genes and exactly the same set of instructions." But different cell types have different characteristics, per CNN, and the scientists dove into how those come to be. "The answer lies in gene regulation, which allows each cell to select only the relevant instructions. This ensures that only the correct set of genes is active in each cell type."
  • Ambros performed the research that led to his prize at Harvard University. He is currently a professor of natural science at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.
  • Ruvkun's research was performed at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Harvard Medical School, where he's a professor of genetics. Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Nobel Committee, said he spoke to Ruvkun by phone shortly before the announcement. "It took a long time before he came to the phone and sounded very tired, but he quite rapidly, was quite excited and happy, when he understood what it was all about."

  • Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday, and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences on Oct. 14. The prize carries a cash award of $1 million from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10.
