Russia Convicts 72-Year-Old American Over Ukraine War

In April 2022, two months after the war in Ukraine began, Russian forces detained US citizen Stephen Hubbard. Now, the 72-year-old has heard his fate, per a Monday sentencing hearing in Moscow behind closed doors: six years and 10 months behind bars, per the AP . Hubbard, originally from Michigan, had entered a guilty plea last month on charges of being a mercenary, with Russian prosecutors accusing him of fighting for Ukraine in the critical city of Izyum, under a contract that paid him $1,000 per month, reports CNN .

Hubbard reportedly worked for decades overseas as an English teacher, including in Japan and Cyprus, per the Washington Post. That outlet notes a previous interview his sister, Patricia Fox, gave to Reuters, in which she said that her brother had lived in Ukraine since 2014. She cast doubt on the charges against him. "He is more of a pacifist," she said at the time. The charges against Hubbard could've brought him up to 15 years in prison, but prosecutors asked for seven, citing his age and admittance of guilt, per Russian media. He's thought to be the first American convicted on charges of fighting as a mercenary in the Russia-Ukraine war.