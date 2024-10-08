Just 8 Atlantic Storms Have Ever Done This

Hurricane Milton's winds reached sustained speeds of 180mph Monday—a threshold just eight other Atlantic hurricanes on record have hit or crossed. The rapidly intensifying Category 5 hurricane is the strongest storm in the Gulf of Mexico since 2005, the New York Times reports. While its wind speeds could fluctuate as it moves east, that could also indicate it's grown bigger and its effects are reaching a wider area. It's expected to make landfall Wednesday around Tampa. More of the latest:

The Weather Channel reports Milton's rapid intensification is one of the most "extreme" ever seen in the Atlantic, more than doubling the criteria that is considered rapid intensification, and that its minimum pressure of under 900mb is nearing an all-time low for Atlantic hurricanes. (For more on how low pressure contributes to the storms, see NOAA.)