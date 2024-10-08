Teen Daughter of Flaming Lips Musician Is Missing

The 16-year-old daughter of a member of the Flaming Lips has gone missing in Seattle. Steven Drozd, who plays multiple instruments in the band, posted on X Monday asking for the public's help in finding Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd, who was last seen on the city's monorail near the Space Needle around 11:30am Saturday, People reports. The Seattle Police Department says the teen is classified as a missing or runaway juvenile. The Flaming Lips' lead singer, Wayne Coyne, has also been posting on social media asking for the public's help, Stereogum reports.

"URGENT!!! Please help if you can !!! Steven's daughter ( she is 16 years old ) is missing !!!" Coyne posted alongside a copy of the missing persons poster. "She was last seen at the Space Needle early on Saturday….I'll post more info as soon s [sic] I can." He included a number of heart and prayer hands emojis along with hashtags including #BringBowieHome. Steven Drozd wrote in the comments, "Thank you Wayne for posting. We don't know what to do." The Flaming Lips, known for psychedelic rock, is currently opening for Weezer on its North American tour, and played at a show in Seattle Friday night, USA Today reports. (More Flaming Lips stories.)