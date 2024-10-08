Meteorologist: 'This Is Just Horrific'

Hurricane Milton intensified to a Category 5 storm with terrifying speed on Monday, and veteran meteorologist John Morales became visibly emotional while discussing it. "It's just an incredible, incredible, incredible hurricane. It has dropped," the NBC6 hurricane specialist said before choking up. "It has dropped 50 millibars in 10 hours," he said after a pause. "I apologize. This is just horrific." Morales is "the longest tenured TV meteorologist in south Florida," CNN's Brian Stelter said in a post on X. "When he gets this serious, this emotional, on the air, viewers pay attention." The emotion in Morales' voice could be heard for the rest of the segment, People reports.

Climate change. "Maximum sustained winds are 160 mph. And it is just gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico where the winds—I mean, the seas, are just so, incredibly, incredibly hot," Morales said. "Record hot, as you might imagine. You know what's driving that." He said climate change is "leading to this and becoming an increasing threat for the Yucatan, including Merida and Progreso and other areas there."