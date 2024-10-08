Meteorologist: 'This Is Just Horrific'

Veteran South Florida hurricane specialist becomes emotional while discussing Milton
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 7, 2024 7:10 PM CDT
Meteorologist Chokes Up While Warning About Milton
Contractors with the City of New Port Richey help clean debris left by Hurricane Helene in preparation for Hurricane Milton on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.   (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Hurricane Milton intensified to a Category 5 storm with terrifying speed on Monday, and veteran meteorologist John Morales became visibly emotional while discussing it. "It's just an incredible, incredible, incredible hurricane. It has dropped," the NBC6 hurricane specialist said before choking up. "It has dropped 50 millibars in 10 hours," he said after a pause. "I apologize. This is just horrific." Morales is "the longest tenured TV meteorologist in south Florida," CNN's Brian Stelter said in a post on X. "When he gets this serious, this emotional, on the air, viewers pay attention." The emotion in Morales' voice could be heard for the rest of the segment, People reports.

  • Climate change. "Maximum sustained winds are 160 mph. And it is just gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico where the winds—I mean, the seas, are just so, incredibly, incredibly hot," Morales said. "Record hot, as you might imagine. You know what's driving that." He said climate change is "leading to this and becoming an increasing threat for the Yucatan, including Merida and Progreso and other areas there."

  • NHC warning. In an update at 4pm Eastern, the National Hurricane Center described Milton as "potentially catastrophic." It said the storm's center will approach Florida's west coast on Wednesday, and "while fluctuations in intensity are expected, Milton is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through landfall in Florida."
  • Danger of flying debris. The storm is expected to hit areas where storm surge from Hurricane Helene caused major damage less than two weeks ago. The Washington Post reports that debris still lines many streets in the Tampa Bay area, and authorities fear it could become dangerous projectiles when Milton hits. Officials said Monday morning that the state Department of Transportation had removed 180,000 cubic yards of debris across Florida, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said there's still "a lot of it."
  • Possible worst-case scenario for Tampa. Some models predict that Tampa Bay will experience a direct hit, which hasn't happened since 1921, when the area had a few hundred thousand residents, the AP reports. The area now has well over 3 million residents. MIT meteorology professor Kerry Emanuel says a hit on Tampa is a worst-case "black swan" scenario. "It's a huge population. It's very exposed, very inexperienced, and that's a losing proposition," Emanuel said. "I always thought Tampa would be the city to worry about most."

  • Evacuation orders. The evacuation currently underway is the state's biggest since 2017. A list of evacuation orders can be seen here. "Listen, get out as quickly as you can. Do not wait," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Monday, per CNN. Police Chief Lee Bercaw warned: "If you stay in an evacuation zone, I can't promise you that you'll be safe. And I can't promise you that I'm going to send my officers out and put their lives at risk during the peak of the storm."
  • Airports are closing. Interstate highways around Tampa are clogged, and Tampa International Airport will stop flights at 9am Tuesday, the AP reports. St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will shut down after the last flight leaves on Tuesday. The AP reports that prices for the few seats available on flights out of Tampa have soared, with a one-way ticket to Atlanta on American Airlines priced at more than $1,000.
(More Hurricane Milton stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X