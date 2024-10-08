Intelligence Agencies: Efforts to Influence Elections Go Lower

It's not just the presidential election: Foreign governments are targeting House and Senate races around the country in their effort to meddle with American democracy this election year, intelligence officials warned Monday. Russia, China, and Cuba have all launched influence operations designed to help or hurt candidates in specific congressional races. Without giving specifics about the number of affected races, an official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Monday that all three countries have zeroed in on races of importance to their interests, the AP reports.

The warning from intelligence officials comes during a particularly tight battle for the House and Senate, where control could be decided by just a handful of races. While much of the attention has focused on attempts by foreign adversaries to influence the presidential race, Monday's warning underscores the threat that online disinformation also poses in state and local contests. Rulers in Russia, China, and Cuba understand the American political system well enough to recognize that this year's close elections create good conditions for the use and spread of disinformation, said the official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity. Foreign adversaries have also targeted races further down the ballot, including statewide offices and state legislative campaigns, the official said, per the AP.

Moscow's goal is to erode support for congressional candidates who favor assisting Ukraine in its war with Russia. Officials wouldn't say which candidates were targeted, but it's likely that the Kremlin's effort is intended to hurt Democrats and centrist Republicans who have supported Ukraine. China has targeted candidates from both parties based on their stance on issues of importance to Beijing, including support for Taiwan. Cuba's government has mounted a narrower operation aimed at boosting candidates it believes would favor better relations with the island, such as reduced economic sanctions. Influence operations can include false or exaggerated claims and propaganda designed to mislead voters about specific candidates, issues, or races. It can also include social media posts or other digital content that seeks to suppress the vote through intimidation or by giving voters false information about election procedures. (Election results are safe, cybersecurity chief maintains.)