Hurricane Milton Quickly Becomes a Category 5

The Atlantic storm named Milton turned into a Category 1 hurricane early Sunday afternoon. Less than 24 hours later, it already had grown to a Category 5, reports USA Today. The rate of intensification is "remarkable," says the National Hurricane Center, per the Washington Post. The Gulf of Mexico storm remains on path for a direct hit on Florida's west coast Wednesday, which explains why the state is preparing for its largest evacuation since Hurricane Irma struck seven years ago.

Milton currently has maximum sustained winds of 160mph, per the AP. The National Hurricane Center says Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula will get hit first, with life-threatening winds and storm surges expected to begin Tuesday night in Florida.