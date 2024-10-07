US / Hurricane Milton Hurricane Milton Quickly Becomes a Category 5 Powerful storm is on a path to batter Florida Wednesday By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Oct 7, 2024 12:06 PM CDT Copied Cars wait in line to get into the parking lot for gas at Costco, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Altamonte Springs, Fla., as residents prepare for the impact of approaching Hurricane Milton. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) See 2 more photos The Atlantic storm named Milton turned into a Category 1 hurricane early Sunday afternoon. Less than 24 hours later, it already had grown to a Category 5, reports USA Today. The rate of intensification is "remarkable," says the National Hurricane Center, per the Washington Post. The Gulf of Mexico storm remains on path for a direct hit on Florida's west coast Wednesday, which explains why the state is preparing for its largest evacuation since Hurricane Irma struck seven years ago. Milton currently has maximum sustained winds of 160mph, per the AP. The National Hurricane Center says Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula will get hit first, with life-threatening winds and storm surges expected to begin Tuesday night in Florida. "This is the real deal here with Milton," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said at a news conference. "If you want to take on Mother Nature, she wins 100% of the time." Gov. Ron DeSantis already has declared a state of emergency for 51 of Florida's 67 counties. Pinellas, Manatee, and Sarasota counties were preparing evacuation orders for Monday. The New York Times documents the "hurricane fatigue" among residents either stocking up or preparing to get out. (More Hurricane Milton stories.) See 2 more photos Report an error