Hurricane Milton's Small Eye Is a Big Problem

Much as one would look at an enemy, Hurricane Milton, the strongest ever hurricane to form this late in the Atlantic season, has been looking at us with a narrow eye—a signal of its intensity, experts say.



Pinhole eye: Though varying in size, Milton's eye has been as small as 3 miles wide, just shy of the 2.5-mile record held by 2005's Hurricane Wilma, per WKMG. "The average diameter of the eye in a major hurricane is about 22 miles wide," according to meteorologist Eric Graves.