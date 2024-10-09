As Milton Looms, Florida Man Won't Ditch His Boat

"Get the heck out of this water," the Weather Channel's Jim Cantore warned residents of Tampa on Tuesday, as Hurricane Milton continued to barrel toward the Sunshine State. Some are reluctant to evacuate the coastal Florida city, however—including a man nicknamed Lieutenant Dan who's refused to abandon his boat in a Tampa Bay harbor. "I know that God didn't bring me this far for something to happen to me," the man said in an interview with Cantore on Monday. The Daily Beast notes that the stubborn local is "an amputee [who] previously rode out Hurricane Helene," and that he's less concerned with high waters and more worried about powerful winds pulling his vessel out into the open ocean.