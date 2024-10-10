Trump Has Made a Decision on Another Debate

Another debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris doesn't seem to be in the cards after one of the candidates issued his all-caps thoughts on the matter. Politico reports that both Fox News and CNN have invited the former president and current vice president to go head-to-head one more time before Election Day, but on Wednesday evening, Trump put the kibosh on those plans. "There will be no rematch!" he wrote on Truth Social, insisting he's "leading in the polls, with the lead getting bigger by the day." (Politico notes that polls in battleground states show a tight race with Harris).

Trump went on to declare that he'd won his Sept. 10 debate with Harris, as well as the one he had in June against President Biden, and suggested that "it is very late in the process" to hold another debate, as "voting has already begun." "Besides, Kamala stated clearly, yesterday, that she would not do anything different than Joe Biden, so there is nothing to debate," he added. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump was apparently referring to a remark Harris made Tuesday on The View, in which the vice president noted that "there is not a thing that comes to mind" when asked what she would've done differently than Biden during his presidency.

The Hill notes that CNN had given the candidates a Thursday deadline on a decision for an Oct. 23 debate; Harris has already accepted that invite. Fox, for its part, proposed on Wednesday that the two candidates debate on either Oct. 24 or Oct. 27, with Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier serving as moderators. Meanwhile, CBS News is now saying that the Trump camp has been offering "shifting explanations" for why the GOP nominee dropped out of a 60 Minutes interview special that aired Monday, which Harris took part in, reports the AP. Among the Trump campaign's complaints, according to the network's Scott Pelley: that "we would fact-check the interview. We fact-check every story." (More Donald Trump stories.)