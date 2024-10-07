Canyoneer in Zion Falls to His Death

A 40-year-old man enjoying a day in Utah's Zion National Park fell to his death over the weekend, and the National Park Service is now offering more details, reports ABC4. According to a statement from the NPS, the visitor was canyoneering with three others and "following their permitted itinerary" in Heaps Canyon on Saturday when he tumbled between 150 and 200 feet around 6pm local time. More than 50 first responders—including police, firefighters, and members of the park's search and rescue team—converged upon the scene, and a state Department of Public Safety chopper retrieved the man from the canyon and took him to a nearby campsite, where further aid was administered.