'Kinder, Nicer' OnlyFans Upends Ordinary Lives

A series of Reuters investigations has been digging into the darker side of OnlyFans, and the latest focuses on what the outlet calls the "collateral damage" of the porn-centric site that has exploded in popularity. In one example, a husband became addicted to the site and secretly spent $135,000 on his favorite content creators. "Not only was it shocking," says his wife—who discovered their maxed-out credit cards while undergoing chemo for cancer—"it was devastating." The larger problem is that the way OnlyFans works, it's easy to see how such addictions form. Customers enter their credit card information just once, notes Sex Addiction 101 author Rob Weiss. They can then return again and again to chat with models and make requests. "It's like the drug addict who's buying drugs and says, 'I know I'm spending my kids' college fund, but hey, I want to get high,'" he says.