Elon Musk: 'Guess I Better Cancel That Open-Car Parade'

Elon Musk is all in on Donald Trump, and he fears it's making him a target. In a post on X Sunday, the billionaire said that with "their relentless hit pieces, legacy mainstream media are actively encouraging the assassination" of Donald Trump, and now him. Musk shared a cover of German news magazine Der Spiegel that labeled him "Enemy number two," behind Trump. "I'm like, enemy number 2 of what? Uh, democracy?" Musk said at a town hall event in support of Trump in Pennsylvania on Sunday, per Fox News. "I mean I'm pro-democracy. I'm literally trying to uphold the Constitution and ensure we have a free and fair election."

"Dramatically increasing my risk of being assassinated and engaging in politics are not what I want to do," Musk said. He said the "stakes are so high," however, that he feels he has no choice. "I'm definitely upgrading my security," Musk added. "Guess I better cancel that open-car parade." The Hill notes that after the second assassination attempt on Trump, the White House called Musk "irresponsible" for joking in a now-deleted post on X that "no one is even trying to assassinate" Kamala Harris.

At the Pennsylvania event, Musk gave $1 million to a randomly picked woman in the audience, Mediaite reports. Musk has pledged to give away $1 million a day to a voter who signs his pro-First and Second Amendments petition, though campaign finance experts aren't sure if that's even legal. On its cover, Der Spiegel said: "Elon Musk owns powerful companies, rockets, satellites, and Network X. Now, together with Donald Trump, he is targeting his greatest project: the undermining of liberal democracy." (More Elon Musk stories.)