South Korea to Russia: Send North Korean Troops Home

Seoul summons ambassador over reports 1.5K soldiers from North are in Russia to fight
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 21, 2024 1:57 PM CDT
A file photo of North Korean soldiers with rocket launchers as they parade in Pyongyang, North Korea.   (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

South Korea says it has confirmed that soldiers from North Korea have arrived in Russia—and it wants Moscow to send them home immediately. On Monday, authorities in Seoul summoned the Russian ambassador to make the demand, reports the BBC. "[This] not only gravely threatens South Korea but the international community," said Vice South Korean Foreign Minister Kim Hong Kyun in a statement. The Russian ambassador, Georgiy Zinoviev, said he would relay the South's concerns but said any cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is "within the framework of international law."

Reports surfaced days ago that about 1,500 special operations forces from the North had arrived in Russia to fight in the Ukraine war. However, Ukraine has suggested that as many as 10,000 Northern troops were preparing to fight, per the AP. If that happens, it would be North Korea's first participation in a major war since the 1950-53 Korea War. South Korea fears that the North's strengthening ties with Russia will result in Moscow supplying Pyongyang with technology to improve its nuclear and missile programs. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called the new cooperation "reckless" in a phone call with NATO chief Mark Rutte on Monday and said his nation would not accept it quietly. (More South Korea stories.)

