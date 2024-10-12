Cops: Body Parts in Freezer From Teen Who Vanished in '05

When the new owners of a home in Grand Junction, Colorado, held a January garage sale to dump items from the previous owners, there was a grisly discovery made inside a deep freezer they were trying to get rid of: a human head, kept in a plastic bag, and human hands. Now, authorities say they've used DNA testing to ID the person those body parts belonged to as Amanda Overstreet, a 16-year-old from Harris County, Texas, who'd been living in Grand Junction and hadn't been seen since April 2005, per the Denver Post .

Authorities say no other body parts were found after a sweep of the property, per KHOU. Police say that Overstreet was the biological daughter of the home's previous owner, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, per ABC News. A missing-persons report was apparently never filed on Overstreet. "The home where the ... investigation centered is now under new ownership," said the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. "The house was purchased, fully remodeled, and sold to the current owner. We urge you to respect the current owner and their neighbors' privacy and avoid driving by the home or taking photos." (More body parts stories.)