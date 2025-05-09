High School Sophomore Dies After Injury in Lacrosse Game

An Ohio high school athlete has died after suffering injuries during a varsity lacrosse match. The Bay Village City School District tells USA Today that Dylan Veselic, 16, a sophomore at Bay High School in Bay Village, outside of Cleveland, died on Thursday, two days after he was hurt during a game in Olmsted Falls. Witnesses at the match tell WKYC that a player on the opposing team was trying to take a shot on goal and Dylan went to block it, but that the ball slammed into the back of Dylan's head, on the exposed part below his helmet.

WOIO reports that EMS workers transported Dylan from the game to the hospital, though he was later moved to a medical center in downtown Cleveland. The teen was initially said to have been in critical condition following emergency surgery, but on Thursday morning, his team said this via social media: "Dylan has passed away from his injuries sustained at Tuesday's game."

The district's superintendent, Scot Prebles, called Dylan a "dedicated student and athlete," while the district's athletics chief also praised the teen. "Dylan was an amazing student, always wearing a smile on his face while supporting his fellow teammates," Matt Spellman tells USA Today. "He was kind, hardworking, and dedicated, consistently showing leadership, empathy, and a positive attitude both on the field and in the classroom." Dylan's family, meanwhile, put out a statement thanking all well-wishers, noting they were "deeply touched by the overwhelming support and kindness shown by our community and beyond." (More lacrosse stories.)