Content Creator Dies in Fall From Spain's Tallest Bridge

A British man fell to his death from Spain's tallest bridge in an ill-fated attempt to create online content, authorities say. Police say the 26-year-old fell after climbing 130 to 160 feet up one of the pylons of the Castilla-La Mancha Bridge on Sunday morning, USA Today reports. The cable-stay bridge in Talavera de la Reina, 70 miles southwest of Madrid, is around 600 feet tall and authorities say climbing it is "totally prohibited," reports CNN .

The climber was accompanied by a 24-year-old man, also from Britain, "and as we have been able to find out, they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social networks, which has resulted in this unfortunate and sad outcome," the mayor's office said in a statement. City councillor Macarena Muñoz said climbing the bridge is something "which we have reiterated on many occasions cannot be done under any circumstances." The BBC notes that according to local media, the bridge, which was completed in 2010, has long attracted "climbers and social media creators who scale it despite the ban." (More Spain stories.)