North Korea May Be Providing Russia With Soldiers

North Korea is now providing Russia with a new resource in its war in Ukraine: bodies, or so believes Ukrainian intelligence. NBC News reports it's believed Kim Jong Un is now providing troops to fight on Russia's behalf, with a source saying "the first units are already being formed for deployment to the border areas and Russian territories." The Kremlin has dismissed the reports as a "hoax." More:



Zelensky said much the same: In a Sunday night video message, the Ukrainian president said the relationship "is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about transferring people from North Korea to the occupying military forces."