They Went From Reenactment to Dinner—in Nazi Uniform

A Massachusetts restaurant that waited on World War II reenactors dressed in Nazi uniforms over the weekend was forced to close Tuesday after it became the target of "harassment and threats." The Kith and Kin restaurant in Hudson took heat after it welcomed costumed figures who'd participated in a World War II battle reenactment hosted by the American Heritage Museum on Saturday evening, per CBS Boston . Four were dressed as US soldiers, one as a military nurse, and two as SS soldiers, the restaurant wrote Sunday in an apologetic Facebook post . "In hindsight, they should have been asked to change before being seated," the restaurant said, noting "at a time when acts of antisemitic violence [continue] to rise, we should have realized other diners might not be aware of the local WWII reenactment."

One diner said it was odd that the reenactors didn't change their clothes. "I can't imagine they truly thought it was acceptable to wear those costumes to dine in public," the woman said, per the New York Post. An online commenter chimed in, "No one should be subjected to seeing people dressed as Nazis without their consent." In an update on Tuesday, the restaurant said it had been the target of harassment and threats following news reports about the dining experience. "Therefore, for the safety of our staff, we will unfortunately be closed today," the statement said.

Gary Lewi, a trustee with the museum, describes Saturday's scene as "repugnant," per CBS Boston. He says wearing SS uniforms in public at a time "when neo-Nazis have taken to the streets" and the Holocaust "continues to be denied" is "stupidity." The museum doesn't even allow SS costumes on its own grounds, he notes. "It does not exist off the field, which is why there are strict protocols that the American Heritage Museum has regarding what to wear, when to wear it, how to wear it, and clearly that protocol was violated," he adds, noting rules regarding costumes will be tightened. (More Massachusetts stories.)