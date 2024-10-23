Here's How Your Taxes Will Change in 2025

US taxpayers got a sense of how their tax bill will change for 2025 on Tuesday, when the IRS announced its annual inflation adjustment for that tax year. The Wall Street Journal reports it was a roughly 2.8% tweak. How that shakes out:

Single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately will see the standard deduction rise to $15,000, up $400 from 2024.

For couples who file jointly, that standard deduction will be $30,000 for 2025, an $800 year-over-year rise.

Heads of households will get a $22,500 standard deduction, a $600 increase from 2024.

The increases aren't as significant as those announced in recent years, per the AP, which gives the example of single filers' standard deduction, which increased by $750 between the 2023 and 2024 tax years.