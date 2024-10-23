State Senator Dies After Lawn Mower Accident

Lawmakers in Kentucky are mourning one of their own. State Sen. Johnnie Turner has died from injuries he suffered last month when he drove a lawn mower into the deep end of an empty swimming pool, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers said the 76-year-old Republican died Tuesday evening after a "hard-fought battle" with his injuries, reports the AP . Turner, known for his support of the coal industry, was elected in 2020 to represent a district in eastern Kentucky.

In a Facebook post, state Sen. Philip Wheeler said Turner's friendship "is something that I will treasure the rest of my life." He said Turner, born into a family of 11 children in Harlan County, served in the US Army and worked in a factory before going to law school. "Johnnie became a 'legal legend' in the mountains trying hundreds of cases and representing thousands of coal miners and injured workers," Wheeler wrote. Turner, he said, was a "fervent Christian, which was demonstrated by his great generosity."

WYMT reports that US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that when he surveyed flood damage in eastern Kentucky in recent years, "Johnnie was on the scene, ankle-deep in mud, his equipment from home in tow, ready to help folks in Letcher County. That's just who he was: a good man who loved the mountains and its people." Turner had been running for a second term representing the state's 29th District. His opponent, David Suhr, pulled out of the race. Both men's names will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. Write-in candidates have until Friday to file for the seat; should no one do so, a special election will need to be held, per the secretary of state's office.