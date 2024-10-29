One Dead, 9 Missing in Collapse of 10-Story Hotel

A 10-story hotel in the Argentine city of Villa Gesell collapsed Tuesday morning, reports CNN, leaving one man dead and up to nine people trapped inside, according to local media. A statement from local officials said that construction was ongoing at the Dubrovnik hotel, apparently "clandestinely, without complying with municipal regulations." Those missing are believed to be construction workers, and crews are working to free them, reports Reuters. The 38-year-old hotel was the site of ongoing renovations, which had been "halted" in August due to a lack of permits, per the statement. (More Argentina stories.)