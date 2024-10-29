One Dead, 9 Missing in Collapse of 10-Story Hotel

Dubrovnik hotel in Argentina was apparently the site of illicit construction work
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 29, 2024 11:00 AM CDT

A 10-story hotel in the Argentine city of Villa Gesell collapsed Tuesday morning, reports CNN, leaving one man dead and up to nine people trapped inside, according to local media. A statement from local officials said that construction was ongoing at the Dubrovnik hotel, apparently "clandestinely, without complying with municipal regulations." Those missing are believed to be construction workers, and crews are working to free them, reports Reuters. The 38-year-old hotel was the site of ongoing renovations, which had been "halted" in August due to a lack of permits, per the statement. (More Argentina stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X