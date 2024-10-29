Beeper 'Joke' Gets CNN Commentator Banned

A conservative commentator won't be commentating on CNN anymore after an appearance Monday got him banned from the network. As the Washington Post reports, Ryan Girdusky was appearing on a Newsnight roundtable hosted by Abby Phillip when he got into it with former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan. The exchange went thusly:
- Hasan: "Nobody wants to be called Nazis, it's very inflammatory. But if you don't want to be called a Nazis, stop doing ..." Gidursky cut Hasan off, and there was debate about whether Hasan, who supports Palestinians, was an anti-Semite. Gidursky says he never called Hasan an anti-Semite, and Hasan says he's quite used to being called one.
- Gidursky: "I hope your beeper doesn't go off." (That's a reference to this.)
- Hasan (to Phillip): "Did your guest just say I should be killed on live TV?"
- Chaos ensues at the table and Gidursky apologizes. He says he misunderstood Hasan to be expressing support for Hamas. The panel, including Phillip, finds the apology insufficient.