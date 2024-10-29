Puerto Rico Joke Reverberates in Crucial Pennsylvania

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's joke comparing Puerto Rico to an "island of garbage" has given Donald Trump roughly a half-million problems in the swing state of Pennsylvania. That, reports Politico, is the number of Puerto Ricans who live in the state, where the election is expected to be decided by a razor-thin margin. And by the sound of it, a good many of them are incensed by the joke delivered by the pro-Trump comic at the former president's weekend rally at Madison Square Garden.

Reaction: "It's spreading like wildfire through the community," Norberto Dominguez, a Democratic precinct captain in Allentown, tells the outlet. It's not just Democrats, however: A nonpartisan Puerto Rican group drafted a letter urging members to oppose Trump, and many were expected to protest at Trump's rally Tuesday in Allentown, per Politico.