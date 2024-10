A decade after it formed, a Vatican commission on clerical sexual abuse issued its first of what is to become an annual report on Tuesday and met immediate criticism, the New York Times reports. "I understand that it won't satisfy everybody and it won't satisfy survivors," said Juan Carlos Cruz, a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors and also an abuse survivor. "It's a start." Commission members have described a troubling lack of data in many countries. More:



The commission: Created in 2014, its purpose is to advise the papacy on how to protect the vulnerable from clerical sexual abuse. Last year, Pope Francis also charged the commission with ensuring countries follow a new church law about reporting and combating the problem.