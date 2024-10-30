Watchdog: Air Force Bought Some Expensive Soap Dispensers

A new report from a Department of Defense watchdog claims Boeing managed to slip a few pricey items through, reports Reuters , inflating the cost of a dozen spare parts for C-17 transport planes used by the Air Force to the tune of almost $1 million. According to the DOD's Office of Inspector General report released Tuesday, included in those spare parts were bathroom soap dispensers that ran the military arm nearly $150,000 in unnecessary costs. The markup on the soap dispensers was 7,943%, the report noted—or more than 80 times what similar commercially available dispensers cost, per CBS News .

"The Air Force needs to establish and implement more effective internal controls to help prevent overpaying for spare parts for the remainder of this contract, which continues through 2031," says Defense Department Inspector General Robert Storch in a statement. He makes the point that "significant overpayments for spare parts may reduce the number of spare parts that Boeing can purchase on the contract, potentially reducing C-17 readiness worldwide."

Under that contract, Boeing is the entity that buys the spare parts for the C-17 planes, then is reimbursed by the Air Force. The inspector general's review was spurred by an anonymous tip about the soap dispensers. Boeing, meanwhile, says the spare parts had to be significantly modified to meet military specs, and that it plans to dive into the details in its own written response "in the coming days," per Reuters. The Air Force says it concurs with the "intent" of the watchdog's recommendation to "determine whether spare parts prices are allowable and reasonable before payment," adding that it would seek to recoup more than $902,000, reports USA Today. (More Boeing stories.)