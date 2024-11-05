Your Guide to the 7 Swing States

All 50 states vote on Tuesday, but most eyes will be on just seven of them: the swing states that will most likely determine the outcome of the race. Here's the lay of the land, per NBC News, Axios, and USA Today, along with the time the last polls close in the state (in EST):

A New York Times/Siena College poll gives Kamala Harris a 1-point edge, while an Emerson College/the Hill poll has Trump on top by 1 point; all are within the margin of error. Biden won the state by 0.2 points in 2020; Trump took it in 2016 by a hefty 5.1-point margin. A key county to watch: Gwinnett and Cobb; Harris will likely need to take the Atlanta suburbs by a double-digit margin to take the state. Michigan, 9pm: Recent polling has Harris ahead by a hair—2 points or less, and within the margin of error. Biden won the state by nearly 3 points in 2020, but Trump won the state 47.6% to 47.4% in 2016. A key county to watch: Muskegon, where Democratic margins have continued to shrink.