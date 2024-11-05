US Soldier Injured in Gaza Pier Mission Dies

A US soldier who was critically injured during the Gaza pier mission earlier this year has died. Sgt. Quandarius Davon Stanley, 23, was one of three soldiers injured in the mission, though the other two suffered a sprained ankle and a minor back injury, respectively, and soon returned to service, per Fox News. After suffering undisclosed injuries on a ship in May, Stanley was evacuated to an Israeli hospital, transferred to Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, and later forced into medical retirement, per CNN. He was "receiving treatment in long-term care medical center" when he died Oct. 31, a rep for the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command said Monday.