Control of the House 'Rests on a Knife's Edge'

It's Election Day and an especially notable one: "The candidates and their supporters are describing it as the most important election of their lifetimes, with democracy and the American way of life at stake," per the Guardian. Tens of millions of people have already voted in-person or by mail, but many more will head to the polls today. Here's what to know as we look at the House of Representatives:



Everybody's up for election: All 435 seats are up for grabs, but the battle for control "rests on a knife's edge, with a historically small universe of competitive races poised to determine the chamber's majority," per CNN, which highlights 10 races to watch. ABC News focuses in on five races in Virginia, New York, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Alaska.