Canada Stays Mum on 900 Alleged Nazi War Criminals

The Deschênes Commission report produced by the Canadian government in the mid-1980s has only been partially released—and it looks like that will remain the case. The report was the result of nearly two years of inquiries in which claims that Canada had become a haven for Nazi war criminals were investigated. The first part, which was made public in 1986, confirms alleged Nazi war criminals were able to enter and live in Canada. The second part provides names, and on Monday, Library and Archives Canada responded to requests for its release by saying the list of names would be withheld "in their entirety," reports the Daily Beast , which was among the groups to request the names.

Calls for the report's release ratcheted up last September after Canada's House of Commons honored Yaroslav Hunka, 98, as a Canadian-Ukrainian war hero; members of Parliament, who were gathered for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit that day, gave him a standing ovation. It was later revealed Hunka fought with the Nazis during World War II as part of the Ukrainian SS Galicia division. Anthony Rota, the speaker of Canada's House of Commons, resigned in connection with the gaffe, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country was "looking carefully" at declassifying records on Nazis who were allowed into Canada.

In a statement, Library and Archives Canada said that "after a comprehensive review in accordance with the Access to Information Act and the Privacy Act—which included targeted consultations with external stakeholders and various Government of Canada departments—a decision has been made to withhold the Part II Report of the Deschênes Commission in its entirety. It noted exemptions permitted it to withhold information obtained in confidence from foreign governments that could be "injurious to the conduct of international affairs," that could reveal the identity of informants, or that could threaten an individual's safety.

The Globe and Mail reports the names of other members of the Ukrainian SS Galicia division who settled in Canada are believed to be in the report, and some experts warned "the information could fuel Russian President Vladimir Putin's unfounded claim that the invasion of Ukraine amounts to a purge of Nazis." Some of the requestors plan to appeal. (More Canada stories.)