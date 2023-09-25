Canada Pol Honors Ukrainian Who Fought With Nazis

The speaker of Canada's House of Commons on Friday honored a Ukrainian veteran who, he said, "fought [for] the Ukrainian independence against the Russians, and continues to support the troops today." Anthony Rota called Yaroslav Hunka, 98, a Canadian-Ukrainian war hero as Hunka received a standing ovation from members of parliament, who were gathered for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit that day, Politico reports. What Rota apparently didn't realize: Hunka fought with the Nazis during World War II. Rota apologized for the gaffe Sunday after the uproar that ensued, the Washington Post reports. He said no one else was aware in advance that he planned to make the remarks.

"I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to" honor Hunka, Rota said, per CNN. "I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world." Hunka fought with the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division, a unit of the Waffen-SS, which was formed by Heinrich Himmler and which notoriously took part in mass shootings and guarding Nazi concentration camps, among other things. The division Hunka fought with was made up of ethnic Ukrainians. According to Jewish human rights organization B'nai Brith Canada, the Nazi military unit was made up of "ultra-nationalist ideologues" who "dreamed of an ethnically homogenous Ukrainian state and endorsed the idea of ethnic cleansing." (Read more Canada stories.)